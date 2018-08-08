Titan Sam is set to represent his country

Northamptonshire Titans star Sam Grant will be representing Great Britain in the FIBA U16 European Championships in Sarajevo over the next week.

The 16-year-old, who stands just shy of 6ft 8ins tall, has been playing for the Wellingborough-based Titans for five years and captains the Under-16 Boys team who reached the play-offs last season.

Following the National Camp in December, Grant was invited along with 16 other players to attend the GB camps that started in Essex at the end of July.

From here they selected 14 players to attend the preparation camp in Prague where they played two games against the Czech Republic at the beginning of August.

On their return to the UK, the final 12 were selected to attend the UEL in London on Saturday and Sunday for two very tough final preparation games against France.

The Weavers Academy student, who completed his GCSEs this year, will now be competing for Great Britain in Division B of the Championships as they bid to gain promotion to Division A.

The group stages start today with Britain taking on Ireland while clashes against Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden follow over the next week.

Sam’s mum, Julie, said: “Basketball has been such a large part of family life for us over the past few years.

“The last few months have been very busy and a little bit stressful.

“This will be an amazing experience for Sam; we are all so very proud of how hard he has worked and that he will now be representing his country.

“Sam is very thankful to have received support this season from The Travers Foundation, a volunteer run charity helping local talented youngsters.

“Basketball is very underfunded and this financial help was very much appreciated.

“Sam will be moving to Reading in September to join the John Madejski Academy and Reading Rockets to continue his basketball in the Elite Academy Basketball League and National Basketball League while continuing his sixth form studies.

“Sam will be working hard and hopes to go on to play overseas eventually.”