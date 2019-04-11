SWIMMING: Record number from Corby head for Regionals

Corby Swimming Club held their seventh successful Long Course Open Meet at the fantastic East Midland International Pool.

The two-day competition was open to any swimmer from an affiliated club and attracted entries from all over the country.

It was well supported by local clubs as well as ones from Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Leicestershire.

In total, 28 clubs attended along with the Mayor of Corby, Cllr Mohammed Rahman and Brian Collis from Swim England.

Corby swimmers produced some amazing performances with more gaining qualification times to swim at the upcoming Regional Championships, where the club will have a record 26 qualifiers competing.

Head coach Tim Evans said: “Corby swimmers have been training hard and working towards a specific training schedule, which has given more amazing results.

“Our club is growing very quickly and the standard of swimming keeps rising with over 60 now competing at county level, 26 qualifying for the Regional Championships and I would expect four or five to be selected for this year’s Nationals.

“Swimming is a really tough sport but Corby deserves all it’s success purely because of the work that is done.

“We really appreciate the work that goes into our fantastic meets by a small army of volunteers and I’m glad the council have now given support for two more two-day meets to happen in 2020 as well as our October meet this year.”