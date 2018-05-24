Strand brothers give Burton Park ABC two more finalists

Burton Park ABC brothers Brandon and Harvey Strand had to dig deep to become the clubs 12th and 13th finalists.

Both came through their semi-finals to forge their way into the club’s history books and try to become schoolboy golden gloves winners.

Club-mates Callum Latimer and Jamelle Hooper both lost out by the tightest of margins because, at this level, the room for small improvements and errors brings these bouts to a very close decision.

Burton Park ABC was only formed in 2011 by current head coach Wayne Sharp.

He said: “We seem to be going from strength-to-strength with these lads becoming finalists.

“These brothers are the hardest trainers in the gym, which was evident on Saturday in Doncaster.

“They can push on and keep pushing right up to the final bell. When their hands were raised it fills me with great emotion.

“However, when the other lad’s hand is raised I feel sick in my stomach because you know the healing process is not easy.

“We are very proud of the boys that lost and I know they will learn from their defeat and come back stronger than ever. The finals are in Grantham this Saturday.

“Charlie Anderson also takes on Aaron Bailey from Nottingham as he defends his regional senior welterweight belt belt for the second time.”