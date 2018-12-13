Senior men retain the Charity Cup for Harriers

The Charity Cup, one of longest established cross country events in the country dating back almost 100 years and run over the traditional Wicksteed Park course, saw the Kettering Town Harriers senior men retain the trophy with a huge winning margin.

There were also other dominant performances which saw six individual gold medalists and five team golds won on the day.

Ten-year-old Jemima Davey showed a clean pair of heels to both the boys and girls in the combined under-11 race over 2km as she finished two minutes ahead of second-placed female Iona Ellwood (Wellingborough & District) and 30 seconds ahead of the winning boy.

Davey led the team to gold with Alyssa Preece (fourth) and Evie Brooker (fifth) running well in support.

There was an individual and team victory for the under-11 boys with James Clutton winning in 8:12 as he just outsprinted team-mate Finn Currie (8:13) while Zachary Scott was third (8:16).

In the mixed under-13 boys and girls race, Maggie Gancheva finished second over 3km in 12:22 and she led the girls team to silver with Isabella Brockway and Ellie Warboys supporting in sixth and seventh respectively.

For the boys, Dylan White ran a fine tactical race to pick up silver in 11:15 and the team, like the girls, took silver thanks to other good runs from Lucas Rogers (4th, 11:54) and Harry Dent (5th, 12:13).

Josh Geddes enjoyed an impressive win in the under-15 boys race over 4.3km in 17:37 while Luke Cole (3rd, 18:02) and Josh Clutton (5th, 18:22) helped secure team gold.

Emily Williams (22:26) produced an imperious performance to win by a minute from Sarah Ward (Harborough) in the combined Senior Womens/U20/U17 race over 5.5km.

Elaine Fairbrother enjoyed a fine run to win the NAA Masters race in 26:06, finishing 6th overall and, with great support from Karen Albery (3rd masters, 9th overall, 27:50) and Trudie Pike (4th masters, 11th overall, 29:12), they easily secured the NAA masters team gold.

Elana Albery, returning from university for the weekend, had a fine cross country opener as she finished eighth overall in 26:53.

In the U17 men’s race over 6.6km, Dylan Bowley ran a good race to finish second in 22:56 and Morgan Potter took third in 25:33.

The final race of the day saw the Senior Men retain the Charity Cup with ease with a fine team performance and a winning margin of almost 50 points.

First harrier home was Matt Fowler who surged past ex-Harrier Jack Chennell in the final 200m of the tough 10km course to win the NAA Masters race in 35:48, finishing in second place overall.

Edward Cannell (36:15) reversed the position from a week earlier with younger sibling Josh to finish in fourth while Josh (37:37) was ninth just behind fellow Harrier Phil Brigden who took eighth overall and fifth in the masters race.

Support came from Tony James (6th master, 11th overall, 37:56) and Phil west (7th master, 12th overall, 38:04) as all six athletes contributed to victory.

Other Harriers in action included two under-20s with Tom Jawad 21st in 39:38 and Jack Watson 29th in 42:23 with Robert Cole (47:28) finishing as 27th master and 40th overall.

Corby AC enjoyed a fair amount of success in the Charity Cup.

The Corby team took victory in the under-13 girls race with Lexi Wilkinson winning in 12:14 and she was chased hard by Zennor Coombs (3rd, 12:56) and Isabelle Lund (5th, 13:26).

The under-15 girls were also victorious with Imogen Dee (2nd, 19:05), Charlotte Lund (3rd, 20:52) and Annie Beckwith (4th, 21:40) combining well.

The combined women’s race saw under-20 athlete Eloise Coombs take third in 24:07 while mum Sally was second in in the county master’s race in 26:23.

And in the under-11 races over 2k, Charlie Audis (8:17) was fourth and George Holland (8:37) took third in their respective efforts

Further success came for Archie Parkinson who took first place in the under-17 men’s race in 22:56.

The senior men ran 10km over three laps with Corby taking third in the team event with 149 points.

Leading the team was the improving Sean Stanley (14th, 38:08) while he was supported by Paul Mackay (19th, 39:23), Wojciech Kantczak (25th, 40:11), Danny Keating (26th, 40:54), John Donaldson (30th, 42:31) and Neal Humphreys (35th, 44:14).