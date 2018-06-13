Ryan is ready to enjoy his first US Open

Ryan Evans is determined to enjoy the experience when he makes his US Open debut.

The Corby golfer, who is a member at Wellingborough Golf Club and is currently playing on the European Tour, was confirmed as part of the all-star field for the second major of the year in the early hours of Monday morning.

Evans had been the first alternate in Europe to take a spot in the 156-man field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Long Island, New York after he lost in a play-off at the qualifier at Walton Heath GC last week.

But the 31-year-old was given the news he craved early on Monday before flying out on the same day ahead of the major, which gets under way tomorrow (Thursday).

Evans will tee off in a group with Chun An Yu and Wenchong Liang at 5.41pm (BST).

And, despite the big occasion, he insists he will not be putting any pressure on himself

“I just want to play some of the best golf that I know I am capable of.

“I have had good starts to weeks on the European Tour and I have consistently made cuts but haven’t been able to push on for a title.

“But I would more worried if I wasn’t making cuts like I have been.

“This is why I play golf, why I turned pro and why I want to do this for the rest of my life.

“I am just going to enjoy this experience, I’m not going to put any pressure on myself.”

Evans revealed he had already booked the flight to New York to be in the area in the hope that he would receive a place in the tournament.

“I literally got home from Austria (after playing in the Shot Clock Masters) on Sunday night and I checked my phone at around 1am as I couldn’t sleep and the message came through say that I was in,” he added.

“To be honest, I booked myself the flight last week in the hope that if I got out there and an opportunity came up then at least I would be there to take it.

“But to have been given that opportunity ahead of time is great and I am really looking forward to it.”