Rushden’s Ruby to take on Europe’s best

Local archer Ruby Paul is gearing up to represent Great Britain at the European Youth Championships in Greece next week.

The 17-year-old, who lives in Rushden and is studying for her A-Levels at Southfield School in Kettering, will fly out this weekend after her fine performance at a selection shoot at Lilleshall last month earned her a place on the team.

The youngster first got interested in the sport aged 11 when her elder brother was participating and, attending a beginner’s course at a local archery club, her trainers Geoff Denny and Martyn Phillips saw something special in her ability.

Within two years she was shooting for Northamptonshire and then became a member of the East Midlands Archery Squad.

She was then trained in the sport at ‘Aim4Sport’ at Sandy in Bedfordshire and started to set club and county records for her age group. She is now a member of the ‘Aim4Sport Proteam’

In 2015, she attended a National Talent Development Programme at Lilleshall where she worked with some top coaches and within a year was asked to be part of an Academy, which entailed attending monthly weekend training for both shooting and fitness.

The teenager, who is shoots locally at Wellingborough Open Archery Club, competes in various meets almost every day and she has won many events over the past couple of years.

Now she will get the chance to show what she can do on the international stage.

And she said: “One of my dreams was to represent my country.

“And I hope this is just the beginning for me.”