Ruby secures a superb European bronze

Rushden’s Ruby Paul claimed a bronze medal at the European Youth Archery Championships.

The 17-year-old represented Great Britain in the Recurve Junior Cadet section in Patras, Greece.

The teenager, who is currently studying for her A-Levels at Southfield School in Kettering, was one of 56 archers in her group and, in the qualification stage, she finished in 15th place.

This sent her through to the individual stage where she performed superbly through to securing her medal.

She beat Moldova’s Elisaveta Miron (6-5) and Germany’s Charline Schwarz (6-5) before beating Kyla Touraine-Helias of France 7-1 in the last 16.

She then defeated fellow Brit Alyssia Tromans-Ansell 6-5 in the quarter-final before losing 6-4 to eventual gold medalist Orysia Didych of Ukraine in the semi-

final.

But, in the bronze medal final shoot, the county archer produced an awesome display and gave France’s Aurelia Treves no chance as she won 6-0 to take the bronze.