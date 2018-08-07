Rising star Ashleigh clinches the Abraham Trophy

Kettering member Ashleigh Critchley has won the national final of the Abraham Trophy and the title of England’s most improved girl golfer.

Critchley, a four handicapper, shot two-under par gross in the final at Lyme Regis GC in Dorset, and a winning net score of six-under 68.

It was Critchley’s second outing in the Abraham Trophy final, for which 20 girls qualified on the basis of handicap reduction.

Critchley, who won this year’s NGL Girls County Championship and Midlands Schools Girls title, said: “Last year I think I came last. I definitely wanted to do better this year!

“This is good to get my confidence up. I made a lot of birdies – a lot of putts went in and I made a few good up and downs.”

In the last year, the 13-year-old has cut her handicap from nine to four and she also plays for the Northamptonshire girls’ and women’s teams.

Peterborough Milton’s Emily Horsted was runner-up in the Abraham Trophy with net 69.