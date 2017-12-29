Richardson's Worlds dream comes to an end

James Richardson’s hopes of securing a place in the William Hill World Darts Championship quarter-finals were ended after he suffered a 4-1 defeat to Jamie Lewis last night (Thursday).

The Rushden player enjoyed his best-ever run at the Alexandra Palace as he reached the last 16 for the first time.

But the young Welshman, who had earlier put number two seed Peter Wright out of the competition, prevailed.

Lewis did not reach the stratospheric heights of his performance against Wright, but after a sticky start did produce some super darts as he finished with a 96.95 average with five 180s and a maximum 170 checkout.

Richardson started the better and won the first set on his own throw and, after the pair traded breaks in the second, Lewis this time emerged with the win in the decider.

Lewis started to find some of the form that knocked Wright with a 170 finish in set three, alongside his first 180s and a 99 outshot which featured two double tops.

Although Lewis wasn't sticking in 180s for fun as against Wright, his 140 scoring was continually leaving Richardson behind as he added 12 and ten-dart legs to clinch the fourth set.

Back-to-back checkouts of 66 put him ahead in the fifth set and a pair of 180s helped him to the finish line and a dream victory that put him into the last eight.