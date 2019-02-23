Nine-dart magic from Kettering's Evans in Euro qualifier

Kettering’s Ricky Evans hit the Holy Grail of darts as he landed a perfect nine-dart leg on his way to qualifying for the German Darts Championship next month.

‘Rapid’ produced the moment of magic to wrap up a 6-4 victory over Justin Pipe before he went on to secure his place in the competition with a 6-2 success over John Goldie in the final round of the UK Qualifier for the PDC European Tour event.

Evans had earlier missed out on a place in the European Darts Open when he was beaten 6-4 by Andrew Gilding in the early stages of that qualifier.

And it was a tough night for Rushden’s James Richardson and Kettering-based David Pallett as neither player qualified for the events.

The German Darts Championship will be held between March 29 and 31 and will be staged in Hildesheim.

The Northants contingent of darts stars are in further action at the Barnsley Metrodome this weekend as they compete in the fifth and six Players Championship events of the PDC ProTour season.