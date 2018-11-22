League leaders Higham march on in the Salver

Premier Division leaders Higham tasted cup success after beating Corby Smash C in the first round of the Millman Salver.

The match started well for the hosts as they won seven of the first eight ends with Richard Elliott winning 4-0 nil against Mike Burrows, although Burrows will feel a little unlucky losing three of the ends in deuce.

Richard Bashford followed this up by getting the better of Mike Ainsworth 3–1.

Gabor Toth gave Corby some hope by beating Mark Nannery 3-1 but Higham stepped it up and went on to win the next four games either 3-1 or 4-0.

Bashford was the star man for Higham, winning 10 out of 12 ends.

Kettering Town beat Westfield A for the second time this season with a thumping 25-11 win.

The first game of the evening was shared between Nigel Metcalfe and Kevin Bird before John Fuller beat Graham Taylor, who was playing up from the D team, 3-1.

Kettering then took control of the match with easy wins for Ian Brown and Metcalfe over an out of sorts Roumen Stefanov 3-1.

Fuller then beat Kevin easily 4-0 as Town cruised home

An all-Westfield affair went the way of the C team as they beat their D team counterparts.

The first two matches between Steve Hobbs and David George, then Matt Rushton and Paul Malpass, were shared 2-2.

Jordan Wood, having a one point start over Duncan Brudenall, played above herself and came through convincingly 4-0.

After the four matches were tied the C team had a four point lead.

Up stepped Wood and this time she surprisingly beat George 4-0 to put the C team through to the next round.

Corby Smash E are through to the next round after they beat Harborough C 27-13.

The match ebbed and flowed and at the halfway stage there were only two ends difference in the favour of Corby Smash.

But the match took a strange turn when Corby went on to win the next five games 18 legs to two.

Andy Parrott and Tom Reygan were the star players for Corby both winning their games 10-2.

Corby Lakeview got the better of Division Two Old Village to progress.

Neil Stone gave the visitors the perfect start by beating Beth Tyler 4-0 and this was followed up when Tom Lathom got the better of Alan Tyler 3-1.

Wendy Bradford reduced the gap beating Keith McLaren by the same score.

Old Village fell further behind when both Tylers lost out to 3-1 in later matches.

A Corby Smash derby saw the D side knock out the F side in a game that went to extra time.

The match was nip and tuck all through the evening and after four games the scores were level at 8-8.

Chris Winter then came to the table and got the better of newcomer Joe Corner 4-0, but the F team then turned things around by winning 10 of the next 12 ends to lead by four coming into the final singles of the night.

But D team captain Winter produced another fine display by beating George Marlow 4-0 meaning the match was tied and a tiebreak was required.

Having shared the spoils in the very first game of the night, both Winter and Reece Radford came to the table to fight it out to see who progressed through to the next round and Winter capped a stellar display to win 3-0.

Rothborough A edged their way into round two against Corby Smash B.

Games one and three were shared with a 4-0 win for Smash’s Tyler Hillery against Martin Watts in between.

After this there was nothing between the two sides and going into the doubles the match was all square at 18-18.

The Premier Division pairing of Helen Watts and Sean Smith showed their experience and came through 3-1.

Harborough B beat Thrapston thanks to a superb display by Dan Busby.

Harborough came straight out of the traps winning 10 of the first 12 ends before Peter Briggs closed the gap by beating Liam Burnham 4-0.

Busby soon put Thrapston on the back foot again by getting the better of Stewart Williams winning convincingly 4-0.

Having won his first two games 4-0 Busby had to settle for a share of the spoils against Chris Warliker.

Harborough D beat Corby Harrogate to progress to the next round.

Dave Coombs and Nathan Dixon shared the first game of the night, before Harborough took control of the match.

This was mainly down to Vaughan Allington, who with his slow loop got the better of both Reuben Warburton and Ted Eastman 4-0

Reuben then had a good 4-0 win over the usually consistent Coombs.

Rothborough C are also in the hat after they beat Burton Baptist D.

A nip and tuck encounter saw the game poised at 16-16 with just two games left.

The experience of the Rothborough players shone through with Anthony Yeomans beating Neil Biggs 3-1 and then Cathy Fleming and Sally Taylor took the doubles 4-0.

Westfield B won an all-Premier Division clash against strugglers Corby Rothbury.

Matt Horrocks, coming back from injury, shared his first two games with Nigel Hunt and Adam Bendyk.

Bogdan Capusa’s serves proved too strong for John and Nigel Hunt, coming through 3-1 and 4-0 respectively.

Bhavika Mistry was called up from the C team and she produced a solid display winning two of her games 3-1 and sharing with Nigel.

Rothborough B were also victors, beating Corby Chesham.

Rothborough started the night with a couple of 3-1 wins from Ivor Jones and Gareth Lewis.

Ann Woolston reduced the arrears with a win over Jones before the match swung in the favour of Rothborough when Lee Mordecai beat Mia Solomon 4-0.

With the match already over Mia and Claire Dixon had a good 3-1 win in the doubles.

Burton Baptist C made it count when it mattered to beat Rothborough D.

There was nothing to split the teams going into the doubles at 18-18.

But Kelvin Marshall and Derek Muggleton held their nerve to win 4-0 and seal victory.

Corby Lincoln made it through after beating Westfield E.

Westfield started well and raced into a 6-2 lead but two 4-0 defeats saw them fall behind.

Ken Murie put Corby through with a 3-1 win over Evie Elliott.

Burton Baptist B hammered Corby Lyveden Fields 27-13.

Henry Arthur got Corby off to a good start by beating Steve Smith 4-0 but Burton took the next three matches with a score of 10-2.

Sam Pedley from Corby Harrogate was called up to play for the Premier Division side at the eleventh hour and even though he lost all of his games 3-1 he will have gained some experience from playing against better players.

The Burton trio all performed well and had good wins over Kyle Murie with Nash Hooda’s the highlight, winning 4-0.

Results:

Higham beat Corby Smash C 28-12

R Elliott (0) 8-4 R Bashford (0) 10-2 M Nannery (1) 8-4 v M Burrows (6) 0-12 M Ainsworth (5) 4-8 G Toth (5) 6-6

Kettering Town beat Westfield A 25-11

J Fuller (0) 9-3 N Metcalfe (1) 8-4 I Brown (2) 8-4 v K Bird (0) 4-8 R Stefanov (0) 3-9 G Taylor (5)

Westfield C beat Westfield D 22-18

S Hobbs (0) 4-8 M Rushton (0) 7-5 J Wood (6) 10-2 v D George (3) 3-9 P Malpass (4) 7-5 D Brudenall (5) 5-7

Corby Smash E beat Harborough C 27-13

A Parrott (3) 10-2 M Wilson (6) 3-9 T Reygan (7) v P Dixon (1) 5-7 M Pearson ( 2) 3-9 J McGowan ( 1) 5-7

Corby Lakeview beat Old Village 21-15

B Tyler (3) 2-10 A Tyler (1) 5-7 W Bradford (5) 8-4 v N Stone (1) 8-4 T Lathom (2) 8-4 K McLaren (3) 5-7

Corby Smash D beat Corby Smash F 23-20

C Winter (2) 10-2 M Marlow (0) 3-9 D Elrington (1) v R Radford (4) 8-4 G Marlow (4) 5-9 J Corner (6) 5-9

Rothborough A beat Corby Smash B 21-19

H Watts (0) 7-5 M Watts (1) 4-8 S Smith (0) 7-5 v A Logan (4) 4-8 T Hillery (3) 8-4 A Frearson (4) 6-6

Harborough B beat Thrapston 25-15

D Busby (0) 10-2 L Burnham (0) 7-5 M Brocklebank (1) 6-6 v P Briggs (2) 7-5 C Warliker (0) 5-7 S Williams (1) 1-11

Harborough D beat Corby Harrogate 22-18

D Coombs (0) 3-9 D Verrall (2) 7-5 V Allington (0) 10 -2 v N Dixon (3) 6-6 T Eastman (0) 4-8 R Warburton 6-6

Rothborough C beat Burton Baptist D 23-17

C Fleming (5) 5-7 S Taylor (4) 8-4 A Yeomans (4) 6-6 v S Tattersall (6) 6-6 N Biggs (7) 2-10 D Marks (6) 9-3

Westfield B beat Corby Rothbury 22-14

N Hunt (5) 3-9 A Bendyk (5) 5-7 J Hunt (7) 6-6 v M Horrocks (2) 5-7 B Capusa (0) 9-3 B Mistry (2) 8-4

Rothborough B beat Corby Chesham 23-17

M Solomon (7) 3-9 A Woolston (5) 6-6 C Dixon (5) 5-7 v I Jones (1) 7-5 G Lewis (1) 7-5 L Mordecai (2) 8-4

Burton Baptist C beat Rothborough D 22-18

P Sturges (4) 7-5 B Owen (3) 7-5 T Heydon (3) 4-8 v K Marshall (0 7-5 D Muggleton (0) 4-8 G Crasto (0) 7-5

Corby Lincoln beat Westfield E 23-17

K Murie (4) 9-3 T Cardwell (4) 7-5 C Donaldson (5) 5-7 v A Elsom (7) 6-6 E Elliott 8-4 B Grigg 1-11

Burton Baptist B beat Corby Lyveden Fields 27-13

H Arthur (1) 8-4 K Murie (2) 2-10 S Pedley (8) 3-9 v S Smith (6) 6-6 H Lade (4) 7-5 N Hooda (5) 8-4