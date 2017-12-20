Lancaster shrugs off Saints link

Former England boss Stuart Lancaster has shrugged off any suggestions he could be the man to replace Jim Mallinder at Saints.

Mallinder’s 10-year tenure came to an end last week as the club sought change at the top of the coaching structure.

Attack coach Alan Dickens has been placed in interim charge with the rest of the management team remaining unchanged for now.

Speculation has inveitably been doing the rounds about who will be Mallinder’s long-term successor.

But Lancsaster, who is currently a senior coach at Leinster, does not appear to be in the market for a move to Northampton.

“It’s almost an irrelevant point really because I’ve not spoken to anyone from any English club,” Lancaster told the Irish Examiner.

“They have not contacted me and I have not contacted them so to have me linked is pure speculation from my point of view.

“As I have said consistently, it wasn’t a hard decision to stay at Leinster and extend my contract by another year.

“I’m really enjoying what I’m doing, it fits my family.

“I’m coaching a great team in two good competitions. That’s all that’s on my mind.”