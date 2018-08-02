Kyren wants consistency after a decent start

Kyren Wilson is targeting consistency after he made an encouraging start to the new season.

The Kettering snooker star kicked off his new campaign on the World Snooker Tour by reaching the quarter-finals of the Riga Masters last week.

The 26-year-old enjoyed wins over Luke Simmonds (4-0), Simon Bedford (4-2) and Anthony Hamilton (4-2) before losing out to Stephen Maguire 4-2 in the last eight.

Wilson, who is now ranked number nine in the world, admitted he felt ‘rusty’ but he knows exactly what he wants from the new season.

“Obviously it was the first televised event of the season and it wasn’t a bad start for me,” said Wilson, who was a Masters finalist and World Championship semi-finalist last season.

“I played well in patches in the early rounds but I got found out against a good player in the quarter-finals.

“I was still very rusty, I haven’t been working hard so there is lots for me to be getting on with.

“The one thing I want to improve on this season is my consistency.

“I don’t want to bomb out of competitions in the early rounds, I want to go deep into every tournament.

“If you were to reach the quarter-finals of every tournament then it would be good return.

“But I really want to add a trophy or two this time because that was missing last season.

“At the same time, you are always looking ahead to the big events and we have a huge invitational the Shanghai Masters in September and then it’s the UK Championship at the end of November so this is all about the build-up towards those.”

There is no rest for the wicked and the Kettering cueman is now preparing to travel to China for the World Open in which he will play Paul Davison in the opening round.

He added: “I am leaving on tomorrow (Friday).

“The season is under way and with that comes a lot of travelling.

“It’s not easy, especially when you have a young family like I do.

“But this is a great time to be a professional snooker player with so many tournaments to aim at.”

It is also a big week for Tour debutant Harvey Chandler, who is set to compete in the World Open – his first major tournament.

The Raunds player qualified for the event by beating Michael White 5-4 in the qualifiers in Preston last month.