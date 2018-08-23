Kyren seals spots in China and Belgium

Kyren Wilson has secured his place at two more events on the World Snooker Tour after a series of qualifiers in Preston.

The Kettering star, who is currently ranked number nine in the world, earned his spot in both the Evergrande China Championship next month and the Dafabet European Masters in October.

The China Championship gets under way on September 24 and Wilson sealed his place with a fine 5-1 victory over Lukas Kleckers, knocking in breaks of 95, 94, 75, 61 and 51 along the way.

And it was a straightforward affair to get himself in the European Masters in Belgium as well as the 26-year-old claimed a 4-2 success over Besam Eltahhan.

There wasn’t as much joy for Raunds professional Harvey Chandler, however.

He suffered a 4-2 defeat to Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the European Masters qualifier and went down 5-3 to former world champion Peter Ebdon as he missed out on a spot in China.

Chandler also tasted defeat in the qualifier for the Indian Open, which Wilson didn’t enter, as he lost 4-1 to Andrew Higginson.

Both county players will be back in action this weekend when they compete in the Paul Hunter Classic in Germany.

Wilson is in first-round action against Chen Feilong on Saturday while Chandler has a bye to the second round.