Kyren's superb Masters fightback sets up the biggest game of his life

Kyren Wilson may be about to play the biggest match of his life but says it's a promise to his mum that will motivate him most.

The Kettering ace completed a superb comeback to beat Judd Trump 6-5 and book his place in tomorrow's (Sunday) Dafabet Masters final – where he will face Mark Allen for the £200,000 prize.

This will be the first triple crown final of Wilson’s career and victory would see him join the likes of Mark Selby and Ronnie O’Sullivan as one of the sport’s biggest names.

But he knows he can't forget where it all started and is out to win for his mum.

“I promised my mum I would get her the Masters trophy on her dining room table one day so that goal is getting closer – I just have to keep grounded,” he said.

“I am a top 16 player now and I have been here for a good two or three years, so I felt like I deserve my right to be here.

“I am not just here to make up the numbers. Winning would mean absolutely everything.

“This, the World Championships and UK Championships are the ones you dream of winning. People turn out in their numbers to watch these in the UK and you feel like the world stops to watch it.

“To be in the final is a brilliant. It is the biggest game of my life so far, you’d have to say so.

“Every final is massive but this one is just a little bit more special.”

Wilson produced some of his best snooker when he needed it most as he came from 5-2 down to win a final frame shoot-out.

Trump made a fast start and won the opening frame before a costly error allowed the nervous-looking Wilson to level.

Breaks of 83 and 52 put Trump into a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval and he soon turned that into 5-2 thanks an excellent 96 and faultless 69.

Wilson appeared out of his depth and missed a couple of pots in the eighth frame but the balls fell kindly for him and he won with a 57.

With Trump unable to see the match out, the former Shanghai Masters champion grew in confidence and he levelled with a fine 107 to force a decider – which he won with a break of 72.

“There have been a lot of comebacks down the years, especially the late great Paul Hunter, and I like to think I took a bit of inspiration again,” he said.

“People call me the warrior and it feels like ages so I thought maybe it is my time to do that.

“I felt nervous going into the decider but I felt quite good to be honest because of the way I had come back and I was scoring heavily.

“I felt like lady luck was on my side a bit as well and it was a formula which came together nicely, I am just happy to get over the line.”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with Colin Murray and analysis from Neil Robertson, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.