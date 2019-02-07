Kyren is buzzing after a ‘Deutschland double’

Kyren Wilson was understandably delighted after he secured the third ranking title of his career with victory in the D88.com German Masters last weekend.

The Kettering snooker star clinched the £80,000 first prize after he fought back from 7-5 down to beat David Gilbert 9-7 in the final in front of 2,500 fans at The Tempodrom in Berlin.

The win saw the 27-year-old, who whitewashed reigning world champion Mark Williams on his way to the title, move up to number eight in the world rankings.

And it meant he completed a unique ‘Deutschland Double’ of two ranking titles in Germany in the same season, having won the Paul Hunter Classic in Fürth earlier in the campaign.

“I am buzzing to be honest,” Wilson said.

“Apart from the Triple Crown (the World Championship, the Masters and the UK Championship), this is right up there with one of the ones you want to win.

“We are in front of 2,500 people, which is the biggest crowd you see on the Tour and it is a great feeling to have that many fans coming out to watch.

“And given the way I won it, I think it has filled me with confidence going forward.”

Wilson admitted he had been left “devastated” after suffering a 6-2 defeat at the hands of rival and eventual winner Judd Trump in the first round of the Masters at the Alexandra Palace at the end of last month.

But he bounced back in superb fashion in Germany.

“I was devastated when I lost in the Masters, especially after getting to the final the year before,” said Wilson, who was due to be straight back in action as he fought back from 3-0 down to beat Matthews Stevens 4-3 in the first round of the Coral World Grand Prix in Cheltenham yesterday (Wednesday).

“I wanted to go back and do really well again.

“But I didn’t sulk about it, I was actually back in the practice room that same night, that’s how much I want it.

“That’s what you have to do, you have to move on and it’s a great feeling to go into the next tournament and win it.”