Kyren edges Harvey in all-county battle

Kyren Wilson claimed victory in the battle of Northamptonshire as he and Harvey Chandler clashed for the first time on the World Snooker Tour.

The county duo were up against each other in the second round of the World Open in China yesterday (Wednesday) and it was world number nine Wilson who made it through to the last 16 by a 5-3 scoreline after a high quality encounter.

Raunds’ Chandler, who is in his debut year on the Tour, took the first frame before Kettering’s Wilson responded with breaks of 73 and 91 to take a 2-1 lead.

But Chandler knocked in the first century break of the match of 103 and then followed it up by winning the fifth frame to move 3-2 up.

That sparked Wilson into life and, after he had levelled the game again, he produced his own century visit of 107 before a break of 72 put him on the way to clinching the decisive frame.

In the first round of the competition, Chandler had claimed a fine 5-4 success over Kurt Maflin while Wilson produced four 50-plus breaks in a comfortable 5-1 victory over Paul Davison.

The Kettering man was due to be in action in the last 16 today as he bids to continue the good form that saw him reach the quarter-finals of the Riga Masters in the opening ranking event of the season.