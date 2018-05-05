Kettering's Kyren is set for the final push

Kyren Wilson will look to secure a spot in his first-ever Betfred World Championship final later today (Saturday).

The Kettering snooker star trails four-time world champion John Higgins 13-11 in their semi-final, which will be played to a finish from 2.30pm this afternoon.

Wilson continued to cling to the coattails of the Scot in the two sessions yesterday and has come to within one frame of him on seven occasions throughout the match so far.

Higgins has managed to keep the 26-year-old at arm’s length, but has been unable to fend him off with 17 frames needed to seal a spot in the final, which will get under way tomorrow.

The two players produced a superb session at the Crucible in Sheffield last night.

Trailing 9-7, Wilson immediately imposed himself on proceedings by hammering home a break of 124 in the opening frame.

However, from there contributions of 56 and 75 from Higgins saw him move three clear at 11-8.

But the Warrior would not go away and a break of 81 before the mid-session allowed him to head to the interval just two behind.

When they returned, Higgins took the next frame and edged further in front.

The standard of play from both competitors then went into overdrive.

Wilson made a break of 106 to keep in touch at 12-10 and then punished Higgins for missing a tricky blue in the 23rd frame. He composed a run of 93 to pile the pressure on and trail by just one.

But Higgins responded with a nerveless break of 91 to take his two-frame lead into today’s concluding session.