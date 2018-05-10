Kettering's Kyren content as he reflects on a fine season

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson has been able to reflect on another superb season after he enjoyed his best-ever run in the Betfred World Championship.

The 26-year-old reached the semi-finals and the one-table format at the Crucible before having his hopes ended in a 17-13 defeat to four-time champion John Higgins, who went on to lose 18-16 to Mark Williams in the final.

For Wilson, his impressive performance in Sheffield capped a satisfying season which also saw him reach the final of the Masters earlier this year when he was beaten by Mark Allen – a loss he avenged in the quarter-finals of the Worlds.

And while there were no more trophies added to the cabinet, Wilson has ended the season as an established top-10 player.

The Kettering cueman said: “One of my targets was to score heavier and I got over 50 centuries during the season, which is good going.

“That’s what the top-eight players are doing on a consistent basis – so I have kept up with them in that statistic.

“Overall, it’s been a good season.

“I have had a few finals and I really wanted to try to do better than before in the big three of the UK Championship, the Masters and the World Championship.

“I managed to tick two of them off so that’s another positive.

“It’s disappointing not to have any silverware to show for it but the standard just continues to rise and you have to keep rising with it if you can.”

Wilson, meanwhile, believes his experience of reaching the one-table format at the worlds for the first time will stand him in good stead for the future.

He was in a majestic form in the early stages of the competition as he brushed aside Matthew Stevens (10-3) and Jamie Jones (13-5).

That set up the re-match from the Masters final as he met Allen in the last eight and avenged his loss in that final at the Alexandra Palace with a fine 13-6 victory.

It meant a semi-final meeting with Higgins and Wilson was never able to claw things back after he fell 4-1 down in the early part of the match.

And the Kettering star admitted the switch from two tables to one in the arena took a “bit of getting used to”.

But he refused to be too hard on himself after his best showing in Sheffield to date.

“It was a goal of mine to reach the semi-finals and the one-table format so I am happy I managed to do that,” the world number nine said.

“I am just gutted with how the match went.

“If I hadn’t got off to such a poor start I am sure it could have been a completely different match.

“But, at the same time, I am not going to be too hard on myself because I was up against a class player.

“I think switching to the one-table format did make a big difference.

“It was a unique experience and so different to playing in there with two tables.

“Even the simple things like walking back to your chair from the table made it completely different and it just took a bit of getting used to.

“But the pleasing thing about the tournament was that I showed I am able to play under extreme pressure. I played pretty well throughout.

“I am 26 years old and I am sure I will have a lot of experiences to come at the Crucible. I am excited as I look forward.”

Wilson is now looking forward to a few weeks of downtime before the new season begins with the qualifiers for the Riga Masters at the start of July.

He added: “I have a couple of months off now, although I will be doing a couple of exhibitions to pass the time!

“But there will definitely be a couple of holidays in there and some very valuable family time.”

