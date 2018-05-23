Kettering named England Hockey's Club of the Year

Kettering Hockey Club received national recognition for the progress they have made this year as they were named the NottsSport Club of the Year at the England Hockey Awards in Leicester.

This is the most prestigious award of the evening which celebrates hockey from grassroots to international level.

The capacity 500 audience included gold medal winning Olympians, current internationals and representatives of other nominated clubs.

And Sam Quek was on hand to present the away to Kettering chairperson Jaime Cox, who said: “We are still very much in shock at being named Notts Sport Club of the Year 2018!

“This award will help not to just put Kettering Hockey Club on the national map but help England Hockey promote the sport that we all love to other people by sharing our experiences and giving something back to England Hockey, who have clearly believed in us.”

The award is a reflection of the work that goes into running a successful club both on and off the field.

Off the pitch the club have reorganised their committee structure to be more streamlined and now have a robust business plan and development plan in place.

The club have innovative ideas that are now being used by others such as free shirts for officials.

They take their role in the community seriously and donate a percentage of their fundraising to local charities.

This off-field structure has led to unprecedented success on it.

This year alone the Men’s first team, for the second year running, and men’s second team were promoted and the ladies’ second team have moved into a regional league.

The club currently run four ladies and four men’s teams as well as under-14, under-12, under-10 and under-8 sides. Older players are catered for by entering Masters competitions for over-45 ladies and over-50 men.

The club, which is part of the larger Kettering Sports Club, also have an active social scene and run various functions throughout the year.

Chief Executive of England Hockey, Sally Munday said: “Congratulations, a well-deserved award and it is really great to see how much it means to the club.”

Kettering are now waiting to see if they will be shortlisted for European Club of the Year.