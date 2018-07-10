Harvey seals a win as Kyren starts well

Harvey Chandler secured his first win on the World Snooker Tour as he claimed a place in next month’s World Open in China.

Having endured a tough start to life as a professional as he was beaten 4-1 by Ashley Carty in the Kaspersky Riga Masters Qualifier in Preston, the Raunds man made no mistake in his next outing.

He was 3-1 and 4-2 down to Michael White but then reeled off three frames in a row to wrap up a 5-4 victory and seal his spot in the World Open.

Kettering’s Kyren Wilson, meanwhile, qualified for both competitions as he enjoyed a good start to the season.

The world number nine compiled breaks of 66 and then, in the final frame, 59 to book his spot in the Riga Masters on July 27 as he edged out Dominic Dale 4-3.

And Wilson, who reached the final of the Dafabet Masters and was a Betfred World Championship semi-finalist last season, came from 3-2 down to beat Nigel Bond 5-3 in the World Open Qualifier with breaks of 68 and 7-0 along the way.