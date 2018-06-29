Harvey can’t wait to get started as a professional

Harvey Chandler can’t wait to begin life as a professional snooker player next week.

The 23-year-old from Raunds earned a two-year card to compete on the World Snooker Tour after he won the prestigious EBSA European Championship title in Sofia earlier this year.

The new season gets under way at Preston Guild Hall next week with qualifiers for the Kaspersky Riga Masters and the World Open, which will see Chandler taking on Ashley Carty and Michael White respectively.

The rising star has been putting in the hours on the practice table and he now feels ready to compete with the best.

“I really can’t wait,” Chandler said.

“I have been practising hard and I am buzzing for it, I just can’t wait to get playing.

“I have been practising with Joe Perry, Rory McLeod and Ben Woollaston who are all top players so they have been pulling my game along.

“I am just looking forward to playing in some of these big tournaments and if I can get any television matches under my belt then that would be even better.

“I just want to go into it and perform like I know I can.”

Chandler was recently invited back to Windmill Primary School in Raunds, where he attended as a child, to speak to youngsters about his rise to prominence in the world of snooker.

And he admitted it was a more nerve-wracking experience than any match he has played.

“It was great, I haven’t been back to the school since I went there as a child,” he added.

“To be honest, I was a bit nervous giving a speech.

“You can put me on a snooker table in front of as many people as you want but having to give a speech to a room full of children is more nerve-wracking than anything!

“But it was great fun. The kids had a lot of questions for me and I really enjoyed going back.”

Kettering’s Kyren Wilson will begin the new season ranked number nine in the world.

Wilson enjoyed a superb campaign last time out, which saw him reach the final of the Dafabet Masters in January before he went all the way to the semi-finals of the Betfred World Championship at the Crucible.

He starts the new season by taking on Dominic Dale in the Riga Masters Qualifier while a clash with Nigel Bond awaits in the World Open Qualifier.