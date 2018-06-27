Harriers star Williams to take on Europe’s best

Emily Williams has been selected for her first full Great Britain & Northern Ireland vest.

The Kettering Town Harriers star will represent her country in the European Athletics U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary between July 5 and 8.

The outstanding youngster has been picked for the 1500m, an event she is ranked number one in the UK for, and she will now battle against the very best athletes from Europe.

The 16-year-old is currently ranked third in Europe in the U18 age category and will compete in her first international event in a GB vest and she is hoping this experience will kick start her Junior International career.

The European Athletics U18 Championships will see nearly 1,000 athletes from 48 member federations all over Europe competing in the second bi-annual championship.

The last event saw Great Britain lead the medal table in the inaugural championship held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Williams said: “I am immensely pleased to have been selected to represent GB, at the moment it all feels surreal and I can’t quite believe it.

“I am so excited, and I would like to thank my coach and parents for everything they do and to Northampton School for Girls for their terrific support over the last few years.”

Her Harriers coach Shane Smith added: “Emily has been incredibly consistent over the past few years and is the only athlete to have set qualification times in both the 800m and 1500m so I am not too surprised she has been selected for her first full international GB vest.

“I’m incredibly proud to be helping Emily to achieve the success she richly deserves and it shows if you’re prepared to work hard anything can happen.”

Williams’ last race before the championships saw her competing at the latest BMC Grand Prix at Loughborough and she produced another fine performance just outside her PB in the 800m A race.

Her proud parents Rosie and Rodney will be joining her coach and supporting Emily in Hungary along with Hungarian native and middle distance squad training partner Kristina Kurutcz who will all be flying the flag for Kettering Town Harriers during the four days of competition.