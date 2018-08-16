Harrier Katie takes her first regional crown

Kettering Town Harriers’ star Katie Gibson won her first regional title as she clinched the U15 Girls Hammer crown at the Midland Counties Championship.

Gibson’s throw of 41.67m secured the gold medal for the bottom year athlete and was a full 10m clear of second place at the Pringles Stadium in Nuneaton.

Gibson can now look forward to the AAA U15 Championships at Bedford where she will be competing for the English National title.

Harriers’ sprint squad returned from the championship with four medals.

In the U15 age group, Cynthia Ike had an outstanding weekend as a personal best of 26.01 secured bronze in the 200m and she then erased Fiona Cole’s club record of 12.6 seconds for the 100m, which had stood since 1986, by running a PB of 12.59 to take silver in that event.

Max Mowforth, competing for the first time at this meeting, raised his game in the 100m final as he took bronze in a PB of 11.85.

Josh Gray led the way in the U17 age group.

Competing in the 100m hurdles, he ran a PB of 14.13 in his heat to reduce his own club record set last year.

And, in the 400m hurdles, he claimed bronze in a time of 61.00 seconds.

Erin Healy (26.14) finished fifth in the 200m final with club-mate Alex Beale (27.21) taking seventh in the same race.

Berny Kwei-Tagoe made it to the final of the 100m and then finished sixth in a time of 13.20.

Ike, Healy and Gray have all qualified to compete in Bedford over the bank holiday weekend.

Dylan Bowley was the only middle distance representative for Harriers as he finished in fifth place in the U17M 800m in a time of 2:01.5.

Stephen Thompson competed in the British Masters Athletic Federation 10k Championships at Tittensor, Stoke on Trent and secured an M50 Age Group podium finish with a superb bronze medal.

Thompson anticipated a tough challenge ahead considering the hilly course and rising temperatures.

He started well, covering the first mile in 5:47 and, after recovering from the second, he stuck to his plan and held something back to pick up the pace for the last 800m.

Thompson was delighted by his podium finish, which is even more remarkable after he suffered from piriformis issues which left him hardly able to run in April.

He said: “I was ranked fifth according to the start list in my age category so I was living in hope really of a podium finish. So I was elated to claim the bronze medal.”

There were some outstanding performances from the Kettering Town Harriers middle distance squad at the latest Kettering Floodlit Open with eight personal bests and two new club records being set.

Jemima Davey broke the U11 800m club record of 2:44.0 set by Nicole Roberts in 2002 with a fantastic run of 2:41.71 to move into the UK top 10 for U11, which is particularly impressive as she still has another full year in the age group.

In the same race, three of boys also set new PBs, Josh Clutton smashing his by 10 seconds with 2:20.56 and U13s Dylan White and Lucas Rogers having a royal battle with each other to set new bests of 2:27.75 and 2:28.45 respectively. Rio Carr, meanwhile, equalled his PB with 2:34.26.

The outstanding performance of the night saw Jacob Asher-Relf smash his PB by over six seconds and set a new U13 Boys 800m club record of 2:12.52, shaving over two seconds from the previous best of 2:14.99 set in 2015 and moving up to sixth in the UK rankings.

Ben Brooker took four seconds off his best with a fine run of 2:20.68 and Ryan Raulia turned in a PB with 2:20.55.

In the Northants County Mile there were some medalists in the squad with Josh Cannell taking silver with a new PB and Amy Robinson sealing gold in the U20 race.