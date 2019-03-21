GYMNASTICS: Kettering duo seal medal joy in Scotland

Kettering Olympic Gymnastics club recently sent two of its gymnasts to compete in the Scottish National Championships.

And the duo performed superbly, securing gold and bronze medals on individual pieces.

Kallie Walker, competing at her first Scottish Championships as a junior, secured a commendable 11th position overall.

She secured qualification for the vault final and, after some fantastic and consistent vaulting, she was crowned Junior Scottish Vault champion.

Naomi Wright was in the senior level and enjoyed a great all around competition when finishing eighth overall.

In addition, she qualified for the vault, beam and floor individual finals and, after som impressive performances, she eventually sealed a bronze medal on the

beam.

The club’s head coach Rebecca Purcell said: “This was a fantastic achievement for both girls, which reflects the time, dedication and effort put in by them and the club’s coaches alike.”