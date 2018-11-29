Good run in York is top of Kyren's list of targets

Kyren Wilson is hoping this will be the year he enjoys a first deep run in the Betway UK Championship.

The Kettering snooker star made safe progress into the last 64 when he completed a 6-0 whitewash of Andy Lee in York on Tuesday night.

Wilson is now a multiple title winner on the World Snooker Tour and has reached the final of the Masters and the semi-finals of the World Championship.

But he is yet to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship in six previous attempts.

He will now play Mike Dunn in the next round after breaks of 94 and 101 helped him to the comfortable victory over Lee.

And Wilson said: “This tournament is at the top of my list to do well in.

“I have done well at the World Championship and the Masters so now this is the one I am targeting.

“From the second round the TV cameras come in and it gets more exciting.

“I am getting close to the big titles, I’ll keep knocking on the door and I’m sure they will come.

“Hopefully people enjoy watching me play because I wear my heart on my sleeve, it means so much to me and and I try so hard every time I play.

“Obviously these first rounds are potential banana skins, there have been lots of top players who have gone out in York in the past.

“So I am delighted to get through and the proper tournament starts now.

“To be honest, my season has gone quite well so far. There has been the odd match that has got the better of me but I am working harder than I ever have before.

“My form is there and it’s just a matter of bringing it out onto the match table.”

Wilson’s next order of business is to turn on the Christmas lights in Kettering this evening (Thursday) with his second-round match due to be played either tomorrow or on Saturday.

Raunds’ Harvey Chandler, meanwhile, suffered a first-round exit in his first-ever appearance in the competition last night as he suffered a 6-1 defeat to Martin Gould.