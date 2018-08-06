Fine victory sees Battash become odds-on

We've teamed up with BetVictor to bring you the latest racing news.

Battash was a brilliant winner of the King George Stakes at Goodwood on Friday and he was immediately cut from 6/4 to Evens at BetVictor for the Nunthorpe back in Group 1 company at York later in the month. That Evens didn’t last long and Charlie Hills’ brilliant four-year-old is now odds on (4/5).

Sir Chauvelin was cut to 14s from 20s with BetVictor for the Ebor at York after winning the mile-and-three-quarter handicap for Jim Goldie.

Carlisle stage an all-female jockey card this evening and Hayley Turner has a couple of mounts for Irish handler Johnny Murtagh including Prosecution (7.15) who finished runner up – for the fifth time in six starts – at Galway last week on ground, arguably, softer than ideal.

Earlier in the card Admirality has been raised 10lbs for a fluent Fairyhouse success last month when he carried 9st 11lbs so today’s 10st 6lbs shouldn’t be too much of a concern for the same Murtagh/Turner axis.

Preference, however, is for Roys Dream (6.15) whose record at Carlisle is 32421 and is only 3lbs higher than when scoring over C&D on his penultimate start. Nicola Currie looks a significant booking.

Currie also takes the ride on Airglow (6.45) in the feature 6f sprint in which all six runners finished in the first three last time out. The selection is 8lbs higher for a facile win at York, but if he is in the same mood this ex-Godolphin 3-year-old will be hard to beat. Revenge and Wirral Girl like to lead and this stiff 6f should be ideal for Mick Easterby’s sprinter.

Keith Dalgleish has booked Lisa O’Neill for Saturday’s Hamilton winner Crazy Tornado and Jacob Black (7.45) and the latter has returned to something like his best form this season although he is creeping up the weights as a result.

The selection is another who could have been drawn better (stall 9 of 13) but this dual C&D winner is 1lb lower than when scoring here as a three-year-old.

At Newton Abbot Drovers Lane (3.20) receives 6lbs from Yensir in the Novice Hurdle and that might be the difference (6lbs between them on official figures) for the Rebecca Curtis trained charge who has won his last couple of starts. I was impressed with his fluent Uttoxeter success on his penultimate start and he did not need to improve to make all and land the odds at Worcester last time.

Massini’s Lady (4.50) carries a 6lbs penalty for an 8l success at Stratford on Thursday and the combination of a wind operation and switch to the Dan Skelton yard looks to have been the key to this mare who looked well ahead of the handicapper last week.

At Windsor this evening Running Cloud will be winning races soon if he is more amenable to restraint, but I feel Mushtaq (7.00) has more to offer and a 5lbs rise is fair for his Nottingham success last time. The selection’s third behind Ostillo and Exhort at Newmarket in May reads well in this company.

Le Maharajah (7.30) makes his handicap debut this evening for Tom Clover off a mark of 72. The selection finished second beaten 3l by The Night Porter at Beverley when last seen in June and that horse won a valuable Goodwood handicap off 86 on Saturday. The selection has been gelded since his last outing and Pat Cosgrave keeps the ride.

At Ripon I hope to see Eyecatcher (4.30) finally get his head in front having lost out by a neck and a nose in two of his last three starts. Silvestre De Sousa takes over this afternoon.

