Evans 'chuffed to bits' with his run in Germany

Ricky Evans admitted he was “chuffed to bits” with a superb weekend on the PDC European Tour, although he just missed out on a maiden title.

The Kettering darts ace reached his second European final at the German Darts Championship before being edged out by new world number three Daryl Gurney 8-6 in an exciting clash at Halle 39 in Hildesheim.

Gurney, who won the 2018 Players Championship Finals, opened up a 5-1 lead in the final but was pegged back by Evans - who won five of the following six legs to level.

Former World Grand Prix champion Gurney closed out the win, however, with finishes of 46 and 96 to add a European Tour triumph to his two televised titles and a Players Championship success.

Evans reached the final by claiming victories over Mervyn King, Darren Webster and Keegan Brown on the final day of action.

And his run saw him move up to 44th in the PDC Order of Merit while he now looks set to qualify to make his World Matchplay debut in Blackpool in the summer.

Evans said: “I’m chuffed to bits to have this run.

“I won some great games along the way but the best player won in the final - Daryl deserved it.”

And Gurney added: “It’s amazing for me to win this title.

“Congratulations to Ricky on his run too. He is a phenomenal player and is so fast he makes me look slow.”