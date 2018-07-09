Emily takes a brilliant silver in Hungary

Emily Williams won silver in the girls 1500m at the European U18 Championships
Emily Williams claimed a superb silver medal in the girls 1500m at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary.

The Kettering Town Harriers star, who was earning her first full Great Britain & Northern Ireland vest, showed great composure to take second place in a race dominated by Ireland’s Sarah Healey.

Williams, who qualified with ease in the heats earlier in the weekend, ran a controlled race, striding away to take the silver.

As the pace picked up over the final lap, a gap opened for the top three and the Kettering athlete managed to hold her form in the closing stages.

Afterwards, she said: “Oh my gosh, it sounds unbelievable (to be a European U18 silver medallist).

“I’ve mixed between the 1500m and 800m all season and I think my speed really helped me in the final part of the race.

“I was nervous – but I could see that three of us had moved away from the others.

“The pace picked up with 200m to go and I knew I had to go with it because I really wanted a medal.”