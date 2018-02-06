Elliott back in full training at Saints as Waller and Burrell edge ever closer

Alan Dickens says winger Jamie Elliott is now back in full training at Saints.

And there is also positive news on Alex Waller and Luther Burrell, with the pair edging closer to a return.

Elliott has not played for Saints this season, with the 25-year-old’s most recent first-team outing coming against Bristol in January 2017.

He dislocated his shoulder during that encounter and was not able to play again for Saints during that campaign.

He returned from a hamstring injury to put in an impressive cameo display from the bench in the Wanderers’ win against Sale Jets in November.

But he again picked up an injury and has been sidelined in recent months.

However, interim head coach Dickens said: “Jamie Elliott has trained fully this week.

“Jamie’s had a tough 18 months, but he’s a quality player and he’s played more than 100 games for the club.

“He has been durable at times, it’s just unfortunate at the moment that he keeps picking up these injuries.”

Prop Waller has been out since breaking his arm during the defeat to Newcastle Falcons on December 1.

Centre Burrell has been missing since sustaining a calf injury in the win against Gloucester on January 6.

And Dickens said: “Alex Waller is very close. He’s one to keep an eye on in the next week or so.

“Luther Burrell is pretty similar. He’s back running this week, which is a positive.”

Lock James Craig is another man who has been on the injured list in recent weeks.

And Dickens said: “James Craig injured his knee so he’s going through the process of getting better.”

Saints are currently without international stars Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes, Harry Mallinder and George North.

Mallinder was released by England in the build-up to the Six Nations win against Italy last Sunday, but played no part for Saints against Harlequins last Friday night.

It has yet to be revealed whether he will again be released before the Wales encounter at Twickenham on Saturday.

But even if he is, Dickens admits that is is tough to select players who have not trained with their club for the whole week.

“If you’re in the EPS squad, you report back at England camp every week,” Dickens said.

“With the regulations, if England play Saturday to Saturday and train Monday and Tuesday, players, if they’re not used by England, will be released by England on the Tuesday.

“This week, because England played a Sunday game, it gets put back 24 hours so players who aren’t in the squad will be released on Wednesday.

“Ultimately, we want our players to be playing at the highest level possible.

“I wish Harry well, but it does make it difficult (to select him for Saints).

“You look at teams like Leicester and Saracens, who have got a lot of players there at the minute, and they’re in a similar boat.”