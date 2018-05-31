CYCLING: Chance to get on your bike for Ups N Downs charity cycle ride

Here’s your chance to get on your bike and enjoy the fresh Northamptonshire air - and do your bit for a fantastic charity in the process.

The annual Ups N Downs charity cycle event will be taking place in Earls Barton on Sunday July 22, 2018, and organisers are looking for more than 100 cyclists to take part.

Ups N Downs charity

The ride is now in its fourth year, and has gained a reputation as a well organised and friendly occasion.

The riders will be setting off from Earls Barton Cricket Club and will be heading through some beautiful countryside in the north of Northamptonshire.

There is a choice of two rides; the shorter one being 32 miles long, while the longer one also takes in parts of Leicestershire, and is 63 miles in duration. There will also be a refreshment stop en route.

The Ups N Downs charity was set up in 2006, and supports families and children in Northamptonshire affected by Downs Syndrome.

Fund raising is a vital element of the charity’s work and the cycle ride has been an important part of this.

Over the three years to date, more than £25,000 has been raised.

Thanks to this fantastic generosity, the charity has been able to pay for essential support for Downs children including speech therapy, occupational therapy and training for schools.

This year’s event is sponsored by AFP Services Ltd, Higgins, Barry Johnson and Cawston Press soft drinks.

The organisers are hoping to attract more than 100 riders to take part this year, and are looking for riders of all ages and abilities to join them for this great event.

Entry is through the Eventbrite website, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riding-for-ups-n-downs-iv-tickets-43232531666.

If you enter before June 24, the cost is £30, or it is £35 thereafter (plus Eventbrite registration fee).

You will also be able to see the two routes at Eventbrite.

All participants who register before June 24 will also receive an Ups N Downs jersey and various goodies.

The 63-mile ride begins at 8am, with the 32-mile ride following on at 9.30 am.

They both start from The Grange playing field, which is on Northampton Road in Earls Barton.

It promises to be a good day for everyone. The clubhouse will be open and barbecue and drinks will be available, while there is also a bouncy castle for the kids.

For further details go to the Ups N Downs Facebook page or call Steve Watkins on 07779 283655.