Corby's Evans set for US Open debut

Ryan Evans will be teeing off with the best golfers in the world on Thursday after it was confirmed he will be playing in the US Open for the first time.

The Corby golfer, who is a member at Wellingborough Golf Club and currently competes on the European Tour, confirmed the news on Twitter this morning.

Evans thought he had missed out on a place in the second major of the year after he had lost in a play-off at the qualifier at Walton Heath GC last week.

But he was the first alternate and he will now take his place in the field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Long Island, New York on Thursday.

The 31-year-old will be in a group with Chun An Yu and Wenchong Liang, teeing off at 5.41pm (BST).

Confirming the news, Evans simply wrote on his Twitter account this morning: “Wake up to find out I’m in the US OPEN!!!!!”

Evans has, so far, had a mixed year on the European Tour with his best result being a tie for 11th place in the Rocco Forte Open last month while his most recent outing on the Tour saw him tie for 47th spot in the Shot Clock Masters.