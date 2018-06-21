Copenhagen-bound Evans keeps up his good form

Kettering’s Ricky Evans will head into this weekend's Danish Darts Open in Copenhagen with a spring in his step after he enjoyed more good results on another busy weekend of PDC events in Wigan.

The action kicked off with UK Qualifiers for the ninth and 10th European Tour events of the season.

And while he missed out on a place in the European Darts Matchplay in Hamburg at the end of this month, Evans secured a place in August’s German Darts Championship.

In the opening qualifier, Evans missed out at the final hurdle as he lost 6-3 to Keegan Brown having picked up wins over Adam Huckvale (6-2) and Steve Hine (6-0).

But he went one better in the next event as victories against Bradley Brooks (6-4), Barry Lynn (6-2) and John Davey (6-2) sealed his place in Hildesheim.

Evans’ good fortune continued in the Players Championship 13 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre as he reached another quarter-final.

‘Rapid’ saw off Martin Atkins (6-2), Darren Webster (6-5), Steve West (6-3) and Vincent van der Voort (6-5) to set up a last-eight meeting with Stephen Bunting who secured a 6-2 success over the Kettering man.

It wasn’t so good for Evans in Players Championship 14 as he suffered a first-round exit when lost 6-3 to Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Rushden’s James Richardson had another mixed weekend.

He suffered a first-round exit in the UK Qualifier for the European Darts Matchplay, losing out 6-4 to Jason Lowe.

But he missed out at the final hurdle in his attempt to join Evans in the German Darts Championship.

‘Ruthless’ beat Huckvale 6-3 and Jim Brown 6-0 but then ran into former world champion Adrian Lewis and suffered a 6-3 defeat.

In Players Championship 13, Richardson enjoyed a 6-1 success over John Part but lost 6-2 to Steve Lennon in the last 64.

He had a better time of it in Players Championship 14, however, as the Rushden man saw off Ritchie Edhouse (6-4) and Kim Huybrechts (6-4) before exiting in the last 32 as he was edged out 6-5 by Toni Alcinas.