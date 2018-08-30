Champion Kyren so happy to get that winning feeling again

Kyren Wilson was delighted to rediscover the winning feeling after he ended a near three-year wait for his second ranking title.

The Kettering snooker star clinched the Paul Hunter Classic in Germany at the weekend, winning seven matches in the process.

He came from 2-0 down to defeat former world champion Peter Ebdon, who practices alongside Wilson at Barratts Club in Northampton, 4-2 in the final.

It secured the 26-year-old the £20,000 first prize, a jump up the world rankings to number eight but, more importantly, a first title since he burst onto the scene by winning the Shanghai Masters in 2015.

Since then, Wilson had lost in the finals of the Indian Open in 2016 and the World Open and English Open last year while he was also runner-up at the Masters in January.

And the Northants cueman was understandably delighted to end that run.

“I have obviously had a few finals since Shanghai, I got battered in a couple of them and sometimes you just have to accept it when you lose to a good player on the day,” Wilson said.

“But you don’t want to keep that form going, you want to start winning the tournaments because that gets your brain to remember what it is all about.

“I had a good season last year but form can quickly come and go so to be back at it and playing well so early on this time is pleasing, especially after the long break I took.

“I know I wasn’t working hard enough at the very start of the season but I have really got back at it to get into that good form again.

“I have had a quarter-final, a last 16 and now a win and I have to be pleased with that.”

The tournaments are coming thick and fast for Wilson and he will be heading to Thailand for the SangSom Six Red World Championship, which gets under way on Monday, before going on to the Shanghai Masters.

He added: “We have the Six Red World Championship in Thailand and that starts on Monday so there is no rest for the wicked!

“And then, from there, it’s on to Shanghai for what is going to be quite a lucrative invitational event for the top 16 in the world.

“Everyone knows what Shanghai means to me and I am looking forward to that one."