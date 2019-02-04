Brilliant Kyren racks up his third ranking title

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson secured the third ranking title of his career as he beat David Gilbert 9-7 to win the D88.com German Masters in Berlin.

The 27-year-old came from 7-5 down to eventually take the crown as well as the top prize of £80,000 while the victory also moved him up to number eight in the world rankings.

He becomes one of 26 players in snooker history to win three or more ranking titles and also completes a unique ‘Deutschland Double’ of two ranking titles in Germany in the same season, having won the Paul Hunter Classic in Fürth earlier in the campaign.

Wilson was in a commanding position after the first session as he led 5-3.

But Gilbert produced an excellent start in the evening and took a close opening frame of the night, sealing it by knocking in an excellent pot on the last red.

That gave him the momentum to take the next two frames in a row with breaks of 94 and 65 to lead 6-5.

In frame 12 he made 58 before trapping his opponent in a snooker on the last red, and from the chance that followed he extended his advantage.

Wilson hit back after the interval with a break of 93 to close to 7-6. Gilbert looked to be in control of frame 14 when he led 47-4 with four reds left in awkward positions, only for Wilson to make a fantastic 54 clearance which included several difficult pots.

Gilbert had a scoring chance in the 15th but made just three before missing a red to a top corner and Wilson punished him with a run of 70 to edge ahead at 8-7.

In frame 16 Wilson made 42 before running out of position and playing safe, and when he got back in to add 27 the title was secured.

“It was a fantastic final with lots of big breaks and good safety,” said Wilson.

“We put on a good show for the German fans. I have always been a fighter and I dug in deep from 7-5 down. I felt it might be difficult for David to close it out because he has not won a title before.

“This is one of the biggest events outside the Triple Crown because we play in front of 2,500 people. I feel at home and relaxed here and that’s when my best snooker comes out.

“The atmosphere makes is so special. I’ll be full of confidence going into the next tournament now. I’m very proud of what I have achieved in the last three or four years, I’m only 27 and I’ve got many years ahead of me.”

Both players now head to Cheltenham for the Coral World Grand Prix which starts today (Monday) with Wilson due to take on Matthew Stevens in his first-round match on Wednesday afternoon.