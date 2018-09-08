Brilliant Kyren makes it back-to-back titles

Kyren Wilson has won his second title in a row after he beat Ding Junhui 8-4 to seal the SangSom Six Red World Championship in Bangkok.

The Kettering star has enjoyed a magnificent start to the new season on the World Snooker Tour and followed up his success in the Paul Hunter Classic two weeks ago by collecting another crown in Thailand.

Wilson rattled off five frames in a row to come from 2-1 down to lead 6-2 against the world number six.

Ding responded to make it 6-4 but the 26-year-old won the next two frames to clinch the short-form title.

The Kettering man had earlier won all three of his group games before beating Anthony McGill 6-3 in the last 16.

He then saw off Stuart Bingham 6-4 in the quarter-finals and Sunny Akani 7-5 in the last four to set up the showdown with Ding.

Wilson, who is ranked number eight in the world and number five in the one-year list, now moves on to another invitational event, the Shanghai Masters which was the first title he claimed back in 2015.

The event, which has become an invitational competition this year, is now the richest in the game with a total prize fund of £725,000.

It gets under way on Monday with Wilson taking on Liang Wenbo in the first round while Judd Trump awaits the winner in the next stage.

