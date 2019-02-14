BOXING: Henderson brothers are both crowned national champions

Kettering ABC boxers Braydon and Connor Henderson won titles at the National Schoolboy Championships
There was double joy for the Henderson family at the National Schoolboy Championships as Kettering Amateur Boxing Club brothers Connor and Braydon both won titles in Feltham.

Braydon, at under-30kg, gained a unanimous victory against Alfie Supple from St Andrews ABC.

The 11-year-old boxed perfectly from round, landing screw shots and the perfect one-two down the middle, which Supple struggled to defend against.

Connor was also a unanimous winner in the under-38kg category as he defeated the experienced Teddy Lethbridge (Cheshunt).

The 13-year-old’s continuous switching stance confused his London opponent, who tried to keep up with the fast pace.

However, Connor’s relentless pressure and fast counter punching saw him through to the victory.