BOWLS: Northants ladies all set for big quarter-final clash

Northants ladies will take on Essex in the quarter-finals of the Johns Trophy this weekend.

The county secured their spot in the last eight by taking 18 points from their final group match against Suffolk at Felixstowe & Suffolk BC.

Northants had four winning rinks in their narrow 116-115 victory with the highest scoring being the one skipped by Rebecca Wigfield which triumphed by a 10-shot margin.

The county will now travel to the neutral venue of Littleport BC in Cambridgeshire for their quarter-final clash on Saturday (1pm).

Rink scores (Suffolk skips only)

Rink one: Margaret Watts, Sian Hughes-Jones, Ann-Marie Waters, Rebecca Wigfield 24 J Rowe 14.

Rink two: Julie Spreadbury, Chloe Weston, Michelle Harris, Katie Smith 20 S Bernard 17.

Rink three: Abby Woodward, Viv Gaudyn, Emma Exley, Alison Dring 22 D Stannard 18.

Rink four: Linda Warren, Pat Bodily, Sharon Tansley, Brenda Bishop 18 J Witham 21.

Rink five: Celia Morris, Maggie Edwards, Di Brumwell, Hilary Sharpe 14 G Wright 31.

Rink six: Jenny Dempsey, Pat Starsmore, Jill Welch, Barbara Haseldine 18 S Upton 14.

Northants team to play Essex

Rink one: Julie Spreadbury (Heyford), Chloe Weston (Abbey Park), Michelle Harris (Roade), Katie Smith (Desborough Town).

Rink two: Celia Morris, Maggie Edwards, Di Brumwell, Hilary Sharpe (all Kingsthorpe).

Rink three: Linda Warren (Abbey Park), Pat Bodily (Northampton Whyte Melville), Sharon Tansley, Brenda Bishop (both Kingsthorpe).

Rink four: Viv Gaudyn (Higham Ferrers Town), Emma Exley, Alison Dring, Tina Broderick (all Burton Latimer Town).

Rink five: Margaret Watts, Rebecca Wigfield (both Desborough Town), Sian Hughes-Jones (Kettering Lodge), Ann-Marie Waters (Roade).

Rink six: Jenny Dempsey (Higham Ferrers Town), Pat Starsmore (Kettering Lodge), Jill Welch (Heyford), Barbara Haseldine (Finedon Town).

Reserves: Audrey Height (Kettering Lodge), Jan Hunt (Wellingborough).

Northants men just fell short in their efforts to reach the knockout stages of the Middleton Cup.

Needing to win on all six rinks in the final group match against Huntingdonshire while hoping other results went in their favour, the county produced a fine effort as they secured five rink victories to seal an overall 134-110 success.

But it wasn’t quite enough to take them into the knockout rounds.

Rink scores (Huntingdonshire skips only)

Rink one: Adam Pitfield, Shaun Marriott, Peter Ward, Andrew Manton 18 S Law 13.

Rink two: Keith Height, John Freeman, Martin Gearey, Phil Exley 20 K Murray 18.

Rink three: Adam Brown, Kieran Rollings, Chris Bland, Connor Cinato 18 T Morton 31.

Rink four: Chris Gray, Dave Love, Jonathan Brown, Roger Tansley 27 M Robertson 14.

Rink five: Tony O’Leary, Mick Spear, John Haines, Vernon Gearey 25 N Brett 16.

Rink six: Neil Rolfe, David Iddles, Richard Lemon, Callum Height 26 E Elmore 18.