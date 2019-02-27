BOWLS: Kieran is the Young Male Bowler of the Year

Northamptonshire’s Kieran Rollings and Devon’s Louis Ridout scooped the Bowls England Young Male Bowler of the Year and Male Bowler of the Year awards respectively at the Bowls England Men’s Annual Dinner and Presentation of Prizes in Coventry.

A shortlist for each award was compiled, with a public vote then taking place to crown the respective winners.

Nineteen-year-old Rollings triumphed in the Bowls International sponsored junior category, with Devon’s Harry Goodwin as runner-up, beating off the competition of Jamie Barker (Cambridgeshire), Daniel Mills (Norfolk), Charlie Souter (Surrey) and Sam Steel (Somerset).

The Kettering Lodge BC bowler had an exceptional year, winning the Disability Bowls England Singles and Pairs, as well as being in the Northamptonshire team that won the White Rose Trophy for the first time since 1997.

Rollings also represented Team England at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April and was part the para-triple that placed fourth.

Ridout, from Kings BC, won the Taylor Bowls sponsored honour in recognition of his fine performances at the Bowls England National Championships last summer, which included winning the Men’s Singles and reaching the final of the Men’s Triples. He was also a vital member of his club’s triumph for the third consecutive year in the Men’s Top Club.

Ridout secured a bronze medal in the Men’s Fours earlier in the year at the Commonwealth Games, alongside David Bolt, Jamie Chestney and Sam Tolchard.

The awards were presented by Mel Beck on behalf of Bowls International.

