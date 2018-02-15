BASKETBALL: Titans set up a chance to claim the title

Northamptonshire Titans will have the chance to claim the U14 Boys Midlands West Conference title when they take on Worcester Bears in their next game.

Titans’ latest victory proved to be another one-sided affair as they dominated from the start in a 106-50 win at Shropshire Warriors.

Titans held an unassailable 57-18 lead at half-time and, although Warriors competed well in the third period, the visitors regained control and coasted to the win.

The scoring was again spread around with five players reaching double figures as Sean Rawlins (26), Harry Mitchell (23), Benji Leesing (21) and Lorenzo Williams (18) leading the way.

Titans now have a free weekend but can claim the title the following week.

Titans were up against local rivals Northants Lightning in the U16 Girls North Conference and claimed a comfortable 88-44 success.

The one-sided affair allowed the coach to experiment throughout in preparation for the play-offs.

Titans top scorers: Lauren Dabbs 21, Kenny Hamilton 16, Hannah Bird 14, India Evans 12.

Titans Purple made it two wins in a row in the U16 Boys Midlands West Conference as they upset another Birmingham team.

They were up against third-placed Team Birmingham Elite and it proved to be a nail-biting game, in which Titans fought back to claim a narrow 74-71 win.

The game opened with a three from Dinari Williams-Brown whose shot was backed up by a two from Ben Hooper with the opposition failing to secure any points until two free-throws were awarded.

But Birmingham edged ahead 18-17 at the end of the first quarter and the second period was plagued by turnovers from Titans which allowed the visitors to hold a 38-34 lead at half-time.

A change in tactics at half-time saw Titans win their first quarter 19-17 to ensure there were just two points between the two teams going into the final period, which was Birmingham’s undoing as they had a player ejected for five personal fouls and Titans forced turnovers.

The score was 71-67 in favour of the visitors going into the final minute but, after Williams-Brown dropped another two, a foul on Hooper lead to an offensive inbound from the end-line which found the hands of Williams-Brown outside the perimeter who shot and landed the three to put Titans ahead by one.

And the resulting inbound was stolen by Isaac Round leading to a quick lay-up which sealed a’ dramatic victory.

Titans top scorers: Hooper 24, Round 24, Williams-Brown 22.

There was a dramatic finish as NEBC Titans sealed a narrow 61-59 victory over Derbyshire Gems in Women’s Division Two.

Titans’ captain Esme Kinghorn opened the scoring with a three-pointer followed by a Sascha Thompson basket while the under-16 duo of Hannah Bird and Kenny Hamilton showed their class as Gems were on the back foot.

Titans held a 24-12 lead after the first quarter and Thompson continued the charge as they held a seven-point advantage at half-time.

Gems edged the third period and then made the scores level at 50-50 in the fourth.

The teams exchanged scores until the final seconds when Thompson converted the match-winning lay-up with 0.6 seconds left on the clock.

Titans top scorers: Thompson 21, Collins 10.

A great team performance by the U18 Titans saw them defeat Nene Valley Venoms with Josh

Wright (24), Nathan Gallagher (13) and Conna Dover (11) being their top scorers.

Titans were able to field two teams in the U13s Central Venue League at Northampton School for Boys.

The well-supported event gave the young players the chance to test themselves against opposition from a number of local clubs.

Titans Red were unbeaten while Titans Blue won two and lost two.

