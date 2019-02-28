BASKETBALL: Titans gain sweet revenge on Riders with emphatic success

NEBC Titans went into their U14 Boys North Premier League encounter with Leicester Riders looking to turn around the early-season defeat to the same opponents.

And they did just that in impressive fashion as Titans claimed a fine 114-79 success.

The first quarter saw a high work-rate from both teams and scores were exchanged with Titans leading 33-31.

Titans made adjustments to their defence in the second quarter and a 15-0 run over six minutes put them into a comfortable 54-39 lead at half-time.

The break was more beneficial to Riders than Titans as they pulled back their own 10-0 run early in the third quarter.

But strong defensive efforts from Roberts Krasovskis and Harry Holt forced Riders to make difficult decisions and Titans maintained their lead going into the fourth quarter.

Titans’ fourth-quarter performance continued to put strain on Riders as they showed good offensive patience and decision-making to pull well clear.

With all players making the scoresheet for Titans, standout performances came from Harry Mitchell, Isaac Round and Isaiah Meadows.

It was a tougher day for Titans Purple in the U14 Boys Midlands West Regional League as they were beaten 109-28 in a game that showed Milton Keynes Trojans belong in a higher league.

Trojans were 34-6 up after the first period thanks to their superior height, speed and skill.

There was no point in treating the match as a contest so Titans used it as a training game and took the opportunity to see if they could demonstrate good ball and player movement through long offences.

In what was a very one-sided affair, Rayaan Khalid was the only Titan to reach double figures with 12 points.

In the U16 Boys Central Premier League, it took a while for Titans to get going at Leicester Riders.

The hosts led 13-11 after the first period before they mounted up 27 points in the second while Titans could add just 13.

Titans’ third period was their best but it was not enough to to get them back in the game as they lost 78-57.

Titans led throughout and comfortably maintained their unbeaten record in the U16 Girls North Regional League with an 88-27 victory at Leicester Warriors.

Jess Lee and Lucy Virag led the steals and points stats while Emma Wickham battled strongly for all rebounds.

The newest member of the team, Sarah Klevn, put in her best performance yet with a strong defensive effort and scoring 10 points.