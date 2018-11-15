BASKETBALL: Titans cannot overcome Demons but beat rivals

Northamptonshire Titans under-14 girls had mixed fortunes in their weekend of back-to-back matches.

They began their double-header weekend with a strong start against Norfolk Iceni Demons with an 11-0 run in the first five minutes of the game.

They continued their strong offensive and defensive play to keep a lead over Demons into the second.

After the break, a refreshed Demons closed the gap and, with only seven players, fatigue began to set in for Titans.

Imogene Williams scored 29 points while Charly Stalker added 19 and Abi Smith seven but it could not stop Demons winning 78-69.

They fared better the following day against local rivals Northants Lightning.

They won 78-50 with Williams again leading from the front.

As the game progressed it was clear Lightning had no chance of containing Williams as she finished the game with a staggering 40 points while Titans’ youngest player, Alex Bird, proved that despite her age she is more than capable.

The under-16 Girls were also victorious over Lightning with an 86-49 success.

Titans had trouble converting scores but stuck to the task and the scoreboard kept ticking over from the foul line.

The second quarter saw their class shine through as Tegan O-Millar tore through the Lightning defence.

They held the visitors to just 11 points while pouring in 28 of their own and the fixture was out of reach by half time.

With the remaining half still to play, Titans Coach was able to give all his team good minutes resulting in the whole squad making the scoresheet.

The under-14 boys were in North Premier action against Newcastle Eagles – their longest journey of the season.

And despite only having nine players they triumphed 73-113.

Titans began with full on pressure defence by Harry Holt and Timi Olubisi.

Assists from Isaiah Meadows were precise and consistent which allowed a mixture of scorers for Titans, the first quarter finishing 34-20 in their favour.

Eagles won the second quarter but with Aldo Memoli producing an outstanding performance, Titans took control in the third.

Harry Mitchell and Memoli were the top scorers with great support from Bobby Openshaw, Meadows and Holt.

The under-16 boys Central Premier match at Milton Keynes Trojans ended 105-55 to the home side.

In the previous encounter, Trojans’ strength inside and fast break were the key factors in their victory over Titans.

Titans started well enough through captain Tommie Olubisi but struggled to find their way to the Trojans basket and found themselves 23-11 down.

They also had difficulties from the foul line which enabled the home side to extend their lead even further.

But it was the third period that saw Titans’ demise as they couldn’t handle the Trojans’ fast break which enabled the home side to score 34-8 points, a situation the visitors never came back from.

The under-14 boys Purple side in Midlands West Regional were also on the receiving end of a loss as they went down to Oxford Hoops 77-36.

Having lost to Hoops earlier in the season, they were hoping for a better result in their second meeting.

But their hopes were dashed by their older, bigger and more experienced opponents who powered to the win.

Titans fielded eight under-age players and they were able to gain valuable experience, but struggled against a well-organised Oxford team that executed its set-plays very well.

Titans Juniors takes place every Saturday morning at Weavers Leisure Centre, Wellingborough from 10-11.30am for players 7-15 years.