BASKETBALL: Four wins from five as Titans impress on their busy weekend

A weekend which saw Northamptonshire Titans take over the National Basketball League Instagram page proved to be a fairly successful one for the club.

Three home matches produce three victories with Titans claiming a 65-39 win over Shropshire Warriors in the U14 Boys Midlands West Regional League.

Titans executed their game plan well and led 23-7 after the first quarter and, despite Warriors fighting back in the second, the hosts regained control in the second half.

Rayaan Khalid hit a season-high 32 points and, together with Seb Nelson, he kept Warriors’ main scoring threat quiet. Ethan Mead also performed well and was one point short of double figures.

That was followed by a 67-44 success for the unbeaten under-16 girls as they beat Manchester Mystics II in the North Regional League.

Imogene Williams showed her class at the offensive end and Titans led by five after the first quarter and they still held a slender lead after the second.

But the second half belonged to Titans as Amber Martin continued to cause problems from close range.

The final game at Weavers Leisure Centre saw Titans beat Harrow Falcons 99-83 in the U16 Boys Central Premier League.

Led by Isaac Round, Titans got off to a strong start and they led 26-12 after the first quarter and then 51-32 at half-time with Sean Rawlins controlling the boards.

Titans’ defence lost its effectiveness in the third but still managed to outscore Falcons with the strength of captain Tommie Olubisi, making multiple back court steals.

Oskar Knight stepped up in the fourth along with ~Round and Olubisi as they kept Titans in the lead until the end.

On the following day, Titans under-16 girls travelled to North Premier side Nottingham Wildcats in the quarter-finals of the National Cup.

Titans started well with their defensive energy hampering the hosts’ scoring efforts but Wildcats opened up an 18-9 lead.

Titans matched the home side over the next three quarters and an outstanding display saw them come up just short as they lost out 75-64.

Titans boys were also on the road on Sunday in the U14 Boys North Premier as they claimed a 99-36 win at City of Leeds.

There were strong defensive displays from both Harry Holt and Timi Olubisi while Isaac Round, Harry Mitchell and Aiden Kabi provided an aeriel display from the onset.

And Titans didn’t slow down as they restricted Leeds to four points in the second quarter and two points in the third.

It was an extremely busy weekend for Northants Basketball Club and there were some important wins along the way.

Northants Thunder claimed a 75-59 victory at Birmingham Mets II in Division Four of the Midlands Conference, despite going a full seven minutes without scoring at the start of the third quarter.

But they regrouped and Jacob Holt led the way with another double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds while Jason Tucker and Matt Yates scored 18 and 11 points respectively.

Northants Thunder claimed their second win of the Under-16 Boys Midlands West Conference season with a dramatic 76-71 success over Coventry Elite.

Thunder held a slender 62-59 lead going into the final quarter but the visitors turned things around to go 71-68 up.

However, Thunder responded well after a timeout and a run of 8-0 sealed a win in which the scoring was led by Ashley Kitchen and Ali Solazzo who both scored 16 points while debutant Demantas Cebatriumas chipped in with 13.

Northants Thunder Junior Men suffered a heavy 93-52 defeat at Bristol Academy Fliers in the Premier Central League. Chris Amankoma (15) was the only Thunder player to get into double figures.

Northants Lightning won 51-49 at Hatfield Fliers in the Under-16 Girls North Conference after a tense period of overtime,

The game was level at 47-47 after four quarters but Lightning edged overtime 4-2 and held on for the victory.

Lucy Needham and Dina Kosnikovska were the main scorers with 20 and 17 points respectively.

Northants Lightning were too strong for Nottingham Wildcats as they won 70-40 on the road in the Under-14 Girls Midlands East Conference.

The “Lightning” scoring was led by Fiona Arthur and Lucie Wilson-Grey who both scored 20 points while Ellouise Gregory recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Northants Thunder had a win and a narrow loss in the Central England Under-12 Boys Central Venue League.

They were edged out 35-30 by West Bromwich Albion in their first encounter but bounced back to beat Leicester Riders 32-25 with Tom Bates and Athena Thompson being the standout players over the two matches.

Northants Lightning were beaten 62-34 by a strong Manchester Mystics team in the North of England Under-12 Girls Central Venue League, despite Athena Thompson and Karly Osgood being consistent scoring threats while Mia Gajaga rebounded well.

But they were robbed of the second game with Derby unable to raise a team.

Kettering Phoenix men suffered two losses in Division One of the Leicestershire & Rutland League.

Danny Barrett hit 16 points in a 120-90 loss to Leicester Dynamite before Phoenix also went down 65-53 to Rawlins A.

The second team, the Suns, claimed a 75-69 victory at Fullhurst B in Division Four with T Erlens (31) and Chris Harris (14) leading the way.

That came after they had lost 69-60 to Daventry Vikings in Northants Division Three in which Eddy Lepe scored 33 points.

The under-13 team suffered losses to Duston Hawks (8-4 and 20-0) and Northants Adders (12-4 and 8-2) in the Northants Tournament.