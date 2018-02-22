BASKETBALL: Depleted Titans keep the unbeaten record intact

Northamptonshire Titans travelled to Lancashire Spinners with a depleted squad and the young players being set the task of maintaining their unbeaten season in the U16 Girls North Conference.

And they did it in impressive style with a 64-27 win.

Titans started strongly with senior players Hannah Bird and Kenny Hamilton dictating play. Bird opened the scoring and Titans’ defence held strong as they kept Spinners to only two points in the first quarter.

Captain Hamilton led by example, driving hard to basket and communicating well on court and Titans continued to perform well with India Evans scoring well and all players making the score sheet by the half as they opened up a 40-6 advantage.

Titans’ concentration slipped in the third and Spinners went on an 11-0 scoring run but the visitors got back on track to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Titans top scorers: Hamilton 18, Evans 17, Bird 11, Lee 10.

Titans women were up against Ipswich in Division Two and suffered a 92-56 defeat to a visiting team with no fewer than seven Great Britain players on their roster.

Titans’ combination defence struggled to contain Ipswich in the first half, however Paige Vyse exploited the gaps to score six of the the eight Titans points.

The game was out of sight by half-time but Titans showed their resolve and managed to stay with the leaders throughout the final quarter.

Titans top scorers: Vyse 12, Georgia Collins 10.

This weekend sees Titans continuing their quest to win the U14 Boys Midlands West Conference League with a home game against Worcester Bears at Weavers Leisure Centre on Saturday (3.30pm).

The women have two fixtures as they travel to Worcester Wolves before hosting Mansfield Giants while the U16 girls make the short trip to take on Northants Lightning on Saturday (11.30am).

Junior Titans’ sessions continue on a Saturday morning between 10am and 11.30am at Weavers with the first session free. For more information, visit the website www.nebctitans.co.uk

Kettering Phoenix men’s team enjoyed a big 118-81 win over Bosworth Blazers in Division One of the Leicestershire & Rutland League.

Miguel Espada (28), Eduards Helisek (17) and Josh Tew (17) led the scoring for Phoenix.

The second team, the Suns, suffered two defeats in their most recent outings.

Chris Garner (23) and John Clarke (14) scored well in an 81-72 loss at De Montfort University B before the Suns also lost out 76-65 to Brackley Warriors in Division Two of the Northants League.

The ladies team enjoyed a 40-32 success at Melton Kings in the Leicestershire & Rutland League’s Women’s Division with Linda Krevina (12), Daniella Koetsier (8) and Diana Parv (8) leading the way.

Phoenix had two teams involved in a round robin meeting against the Duston Hawks.

Phoenix A lost out to Phoenix B 8-4 and were then beaten 8-6 by Hawks A before beating Hawks B 4-0.

The B team followed up their win over the A side with an 8-2 success over Hawks B and a 12-4 victory against Hawks A.

The club are looking for new players to join the women’s team. For further information, visit the website www.ketteringbasketball.co.uk or email to kettering.phoenix@yahoo.co.uk