Charley Hull recorded her third consecutive top 10 finish in a major as she grabbed a share of sixth prize in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes near Chicago.

The Kettering golfer opened with an excellent score of 68, added rounds of 75 and 72, before surging up the leaderboard after shooting seven birdies and an eagle in a thrilling five-under-par 67 on the final day.