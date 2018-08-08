A pole and a podium make it a good time for Perrin

Kettering racer Jamie Perrin enjoyed an excellent weekend as he secured his first pole position and took a place on the podium during round seven of the British Supersport Championship at Thruxton.

Perrin and his team went into it feeling confident after Thruxton had been a positive round in 2017.

On what is renowned for being the fastest race circuit in the UK, Perrin struggled to get a clear lap in all the traffic as he finished ninth fastest in the first free practice.

But the second practice was more positive with Perrin being the fourth fastest Supersport rider.

In qualifying, the Kettering man was between second and sixth for the duration and it resulted in him starting sixth on the grid for race one – but the fourth Supersport.

He finished fourth in the sprint race, although he was dicing throughout for second and third.

But he started race two from pole position and, after a race-long battle between a group of six riders, Perrin was able hold on to third to take his spot on the podium.

He said: “I knew the sprint race was going to be a mad one because of the nature of the track, it always makes for close racing especially in Supersport.

“It lived up to my expectations, there were so many passes throughout the whole race!

“I was pretty disappointed to miss out on the podium because it was so close, although I did walk away with the fastest lap of the race to put me on pole for the feature race.

“For race two I was starting from my first-ever pole so I was a bit nervous to say the least!

“I got a pretty sweet start and tried to get my head down and break away. That didn’t work and I got slipstreamed up the back straight. And from then on it was a fight to the end.

“I was running in fourth on the penultimate lap and had a pass planned for the last lap but unfortunately the race was red flagged a lap early.

“That put me into third place so I was happy to walk away from the weekend with two strong finishes and a pole position under my belt.”

Perrin passed on his thanks to his sponsors and supporters Slidecodor, Andrew Piperwork Services, Hemisphere Freight Services, BSS, J&S Accessories, Silkolene Lubricants, Dijon Flooring, The Stirrup Cup pub, Brial Teal and Mark Sadler at Go Racing Developments.

Anyone interested in advertising their business or supporting Perrin can contact him by visiting www.facebook.com/jamieperrin75

Round eight is at Cadwell Park next weekend.