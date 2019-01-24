A clean sweep for Titans as all teams are winners

There was a clean sweep of wins for the NEBC Titans teams who were in action last weekend

The Under-12 boys maintained their unbeaten record as they welcomed West Bromwich Albion and Abingdon Eagles to Weavers for a triangular tournament.

A competitive game with Albion saw Titans hold on for a 52-46 win before more one-sided affair as they beat Abingdon 34-8 with all players contributing to the team’s total, led by their youngest player Lennon Martin who scored seven points.

Titans will be looking for another two wins when they travel to Leicester for their next tournament with Coventry Tornadoes and Leicester Riders.

Titans Under-14 Girls made a storming start at local rivals Northants Lightning II in the Midlands Regional League.

Ceriese Williams scored eight out of 10 points at one stage for Titans as they took a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and that became a 33-19 advantage after a tighter second period.

Titans captain Imogene Williams and Alex Bello scored freely in the third and Leisha Burgess found a rhythm in rebounding and scoring in the fourth as they completed a comfortable 81-36 win.

The first part of a double-header also saw Titans Under-16 Girls making the short trip to Northants Lightning in the North Regional League.

Titans struggled to find a rhythm in the first half but Imogene Williams’ ensured points went on the board, although they trailed 37-36 after the first two quarters.

But Titans regrouped and stopped Lightning from scoring for seven minutes in the third to help open up a 14-point advantage and Titans kept it up in the fourth to seal a 74-60 success.

Just 24 hours later, Titans made the long trip to take on Lancashire Spinners and the journey home would have been sweeter after a 70-39 win.

Emma Wickham was in fine form early on and sparked a 10-0 run before Williams got them off to a good start in the second period, which resulted in an 11-0 run.

It proved to be a dominant display from Titans as they ensured the game was out of reach before half-time to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Titans senior women also travelled to Lancashire Spinners for a Division Two clash with a young line-up.

Spinners sit just below Titans in the table and the hosts outworked and outplayed the visitors, who called on the bench early as Emma Wickham and Tegan O-Millar steadied the ship.

Trailing by nine after the first quarter, O-Millar continued to impress and Paige Vyse started to convert while captain Esme Higgins showed leadership in the defence as Titans limited Spinners to just four points in the second quarter.

Titans led by two at the end of the third and then a combination of keeping Spinners scoreless in the last five minutes and their transition offence ensured they returned home with a 64-59 win.

Titans’ strong girls programme is looking to welcome new female players to the club.

Sessions are open to girls from Year 6 to Year 10 and all abilities welcome.

The sessions take place every Monday between 6pm and 8pm at Northampton Academy with the first one being free of charge.

For further information, visit www.nebctitans.co.uk or join @nebctitans on Facebook.

Northants Thunder went joint-top of National League Division Four after an 87-85, overtime win against City of Birmingham Rockets.

Fifteen late points from Johnny Yates helped Thunder fight back after they were trailing by 12 with six minutes of the game remaining.

In the extra five minutes they scored the first seven points but spent the last two minutes sweating as they missed six of the eight free-throws they were awarded.

But they held on thanks to some determined defence.

There was another heavy defeat for the Junior Men in the Premier Central League as they were beaten 95-47 by West Bromwich Albion.

However, the under-14 boys got revenge over Oxford Hoops by claiming a 65-60 success in the Midlands West Conference.

In the previous two meetings this season, Thunder had narrowly lost to Oxford but excellent performances from point guard Benas Maldutis and the defensive work of Jordan Gbanjana helped them to victory.

Maldutis scored 24 points and was well supported by Dylan Dominici and Tom Greenfield who both scored 10.

They then made it a double with a win over Shropshire Warriors 24 hours later.

This time Greenfield top scored with 35 points in an 87-71 verdict.