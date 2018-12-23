Modest Saints star Reinach plays down superb Sixways score

Cobus Reinach insists he can 'do a bit better' after playing down his sizzling score at Sixways on Friday night.

The South African scrum-half showcased his incredible speed once again as he raced from deep inside his own half to the try line.

Reinach's effort came at a crucial time, with Saints 12-6 up against Worcester Warriors.

And the black, green and gold eventually went on to bag a crucial 32-6 Gallagher Premiership victory.

But Reinach, who was deservedly named man of the match, was modest in his post-match interview.

"I don't think it was my best, but it certainly helped to get away from them a little bit, catching them unaware," Reinach said of his superb score.

"But I can do a bit better than that.

"It was quite a long way but it was definitely a good run and it was a nice time to put the wheels down.

"I wasn't worried they were going to catch me, I wanted to get closer to the posts but they were quick chasing me."

Reinach was well aware of the importance of the victory against the Warriors as the two teams had been locked on 17 points apiece in the table prior to Friday's game.

"There's a lot of congestion in the log at the moment and this win away from home was certainly a vital one for us," he said.

"We went there knowing what we needed to do and it's one of the first games we can say we put a team away.

"We worked for it and though there were some mistakes, we kept on working until the end.

"We always knew we were going to try to move them around, tire them out and opportunities would come at the end.

"It was part of our plan, it was what we wanted to do - and that's what happens if you stick to your plan.

"We'd been doing a lot of talking and everyone knew what was expected of them.

"We had to do a little fine tuning and you could see on Friday night that there are still things we need to do.

"But we know what we need to do, we know how to fix it and it's up to us to get better, get back on the field and just keep working on it."