Country’s best sitting volleyball teams to showcase their sport in Kettering this weekend

This Saturday (22 April) sees reigning sitting volleyball national champions ‘Sitting Bucks’ take on one of the country’s longest running teams, ‘Help for Heroes’, in what will be an ‘electrifying’ Grand Prix final – the culmination of the highest level domestic sitting volleyball competition.

Taking place at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering, the sitting volleyball final is part of Volleyball England’s end of season volleyball showcase.

Spectators can enjoy top level volleyball and an ‘electric’ atmosphere over the weekend of April 22/23, with the sitting volleyball final one of the first matches of the weekend, taking place at 12.30pm on Saturday.

A sitting volleyball match in progress

Sitting volleyball is a fast and exciting sport, played sitting on the floor by men and women of all ages.

It is a perfect team sport for amputees and individuals with limb difference. It is played without a prosthetic which makes the game a great leveller for people with different types and levels of impairment.

Joanna Cook, performance manager at British Volleyball, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase sitting volleyball to a wider audience at the cup finals in Kettering and hope that for those watching this exhilarating sport they will be inspired and maybe even consider taking it up.

"We have an active domestic scene but are keen to grow it further and would encourage anyone with a disability or not, to find their local sitting volleyball club and give it a go.”

Tickets for the volleyball cup finals cost £16 per adult for an allocated seat or £12 for an open seat, per day, with discounts for concessions and family bundles.

Adult weekend tickets can also be purchased for £24 for an allocated seat or £18 for an open seat. To find out more or to buy tickets visit www.volleyballengland.org.

