Key trio available for Saints' clash with Sale Sharks

Dan Biggar will be available for Saints' Gallagher Premiership clash with Sale Sharks at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Biggar has featured in Wales' opening two Six Nations matches, coming off the bench in France before starting against Italy last Saturday.



But he has now headed back to Northampton and could be selected against the Sharks, seven days before Wales host England in a key game on February 23.



Biggar will be competing for the Saints 10 shirt with James Grayson, who has performed admirably in the 29-year-old's absence.



And Saints defence coach Alan Dickens said: "Dan Biggar's back available from Wales duty.



"We've not picked the team yet but Dan and James are both available for selection and we'll look at training and make the decision for the week."



More good news for Saints comes in the form of Teimana Harrison and Piers Francis.



Harrison came off after just eight minutes of last weekend's 59-33 Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final win against Newcastle Falcons at the Gardens.



Tom Wood came on and performed superbly as Saints booked their place in the showpiece.



But Harrison will be available to face Sale this Saturday.

Teimana Harrison

"He's been looked after during the past couple of days and he will be available for selection," Dickens confirmed.

"He was fuming about having to come off and it was more precautionary than anything."



Francis has not played since dislocating his shoulder in the win against Exeter Chiefs on December 28.



But he is now ready and raring to go.



"Piers Francis has been training," Dickens said. "Last week he trained with controlled contact and this week he's trained in both sessions with contact in that so he's ready to go."